Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden starts second year with charm offensive

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

WASHINGTON, Jan 21: The White House launched a charm offensive, complete with a Tom Hanks video, to mark Joe Biden's first year as president Thursday, but dire new polls and a major congressional setback told another story.
Biden, who was sworn in to replace Donald Trump at noon last January 20, marked the day by meeting with top cabinet members in charge of rolling out his signature infrastructure spending plan, a $1.2 trillion splurge he got passed in November with rare bipartisan support.
"Our nation has never fully made this kind of investment," Biden said, celebrating one of his biggest wins of last year -- and a project that should keep delivering good news as bridges, roads and other large public works roll out.
The previous evening, the 79-year-old Democrat held an epic press conference lasting an hour and 52 minutes, longer even than the famously rambling events Trump used to stage.
Defending himself on his handling of the Covid pandemic and roaring inflation, Biden said he'd got "a lot done" in the face of unprecedented difficulties for a president.
Despite the cheerful messaging, Biden begins his second year as president facing a slew of bad news, including failure in the Senate late Wednesday of his cherished push for election law reforms -- something he has said is needed to safeguard US democracy from Trump supporters' attempts at fixing the vote.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
100 seconds to midnight
Crashed World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years
Indian 'eternal flame' in memory of war dead is extinguished
100 killed in Yemen jail air strike
Biden starts second year with charm offensive
'Decisive' moment nears as West sees only weeks to salvage Iran nuclear deal
US, Russia agree to come back 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
Iran, Russia, China start war games to counter 'maritime piracy'


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft