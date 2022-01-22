Video
Iran, Russia, China start war games to counter 'maritime piracy'

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

TEHRAN, Jan 21: Iran, Russia and China began on Friday naval and air drills in the Indian Ocean, seeking to counter "maritime piracy", according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.
Drills reportedly simulated a pirate seizure of two vessels. The Iranian spokesman for the drills, Admiral Mustafa Tajeddini, said "naval and aerial units of the three countries liberated two merchant ships hijacked by pirates in international waters".
Such attacks in the region are generally undertaken by Somali pirates, who in early November reportedly attempted to seize Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Aden for the second time in two weeks.
A vessel was headed towards the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the entrance to the Red Sea when six pirates aboard several vessels attempted to board it on November 1, drawing warning shots from the Iranian navy, ISNA news agency said at the time. This was preceded by a similar attempt on October 16, when an Iranian warship repelled an attack by pirates against two oil tankers that it was escorting in the Gulf of Aden, the country's naval chief said.
The Bab al-Mandeb strait is a strategic transit path linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden on a route commonly used by vessels heading to Europe via the Suez Canal.    -AFP


