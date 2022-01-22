|
Afroza Naznin Shumi is a renowned culinary artiste, popular TV presenter, food columnist, a BTEB certified trainer & assessor. "Shumi's Kitchen is her own Catering & Training Institute, and she also operates a
Face Book page and YouTube channel named "Afroza Naznin- Shumi's Kitchen".
Crispy Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
5 pieces chicken wings
1 clove finely chopped garlic
2 tbsp sugar
1 handful chopped coriander leaves
1/4 cup corn flour
2 tbsp fish sauce
1 chopped red chilli
2 pieces finely chopped green chilli
For Marination
1 clove finely chopped garlic
3 tsp fish sauce
3 pinches black pepper
Method:
1. Mix the marination ingredients in a large bowl. Add the chicken pieces and toss well until evenly coated.
2. Keep the bowl in the fridge for 60 minutes. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium flame.
3. Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry.
4. Add them to the hot oil and fry until crisp and golden brown. Remove and drain excess oil.
5. In a bowl, mix the fish sauce, garlic, sugar and 2 tablespoon of water.
6. Heat this in a pan over medium flame for about 3 to 4 minutes. Add red chillies and the chicken wings. Toss well to mix, until evenly coated.
7. Garnish with coriander leaves and green chillies. Serve them hot.
Mini Lemon Tart
Ingredients:
Crust:
3/4 cup butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 pinch salt
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
Filling:
1 1/2 cups white sugar
3 large eggs
1 tbsp lemon zest
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp confectioners' sugar, or to taste
Method:
1.Combine butter, 1/2 cup sugar, vanilla extract, and salt in the mixing bowl of a stand mixer; mix ingredients thoroughly with a paddle attachment. Mix flour into butter mixture to make smooth dough. Press dough into tart pans; refrigerate crust for 30 minutes.
2.Preheat oven to 175 degrees C.
3.Bake crust until light golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.
4.Whisk sugar, eggs, lemon zest, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup flour in a bowl until smooth. Pour lemon filling into crust. Cover edges of crust with strips of aluminum foil to prevent burning.
5.Bake tart until filling is set, about 20 minutes. Cool completely and dust with confectioners' sugar.