How much sugar should we eat per day?



Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Sugar is one of the most important ingredients used in the kitchen. There are various types of sugar found from multiple sources. Simple sugars such as monosaccharide include glucose, fructose and galactose.

Granulated sugar is a refined, multipurpose sugar. It can be defined as refined, table or white sugar. Granulated sugar mostly contains sucrose. It is made from sugarcane and sugar beets. One teaspoon of granulated sugar contains about 16 calories. Granulated sugar contains limited nutrition with no vitamins or minerals in a teaspoon of granulated sugar and contains 4 grams of carbohydrates. Granulated sugar has little nutrition beyond carbohydrates. Each teaspoon has 4 g of carbohydrate and 0 g of fat and protein. There are no vitamins or minerals in a teaspoon of granulated sugar.

Brown Sugar is simply white sugar mixed with molasses. Therefore, brown sugar can hold its shape, while white sugar cannot. One teaspoon of brown sugar contains 17 calories.

Unlike granulated sugar, brown sugar contains molasses. Molasses provides a good source of dietary potassium and provides small amounts of calcium, magnesium and vitamins. However, the amount of this nutrition you'll be receiving when consuming brown sugar is extremely limited and will not do much at all to meet your daily nutrient needs.

So, if you're looking for ways to cut calories, choosing brown sugar over white sugar won't be beneficial. It's not just "a spoonful of sugar." Sugar is an added flavor and texture to an ingredient and it needs to be limited in your diet as much as possible in order to avoid weight gain and increased health risks.

What is a safe amount of sugar to eat per day?

But how much is too much? Can we eat a little bit of sugar each day without harm, or should we avoid it as much as possible?

Unfortunately, there's no simple answer to this question. Some people can eat a lot of sugar without harm, while others should avoid it as much as possible.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the maximum amount of added sugars you should eat in a day is:

* Men: 150 calories per day (37.5 grams or 9 teaspoons)

* Women: 100 calories per day (25 grams or 6 teaspoons)

To put that into perspective, one 12-ounce (355-mL) can of Coke contains 140 calories from sugar, while a regular-sized Snickers bar contains 120 calories from sugar.

How much sugar should we eat per day?

The best way to cut back on sugar is to limit your intake of highly processed foods. You should consider reading nutrition labels. Even foods disguised as "health foods" can be loaded with added sugars.

Here are some tips on how to make healthier choices:

* Know that sugar has many names. These names include sugar, sucrose, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), dehydrated cane juice, fructose, glucose, dextrose, syrup, cane sugar, raw sugar, corn syrup, and more.

* Check the ingredient list. If the ingredient list of a packaged food contains sugar in the first 3 ingredients or more than one type of sugar, consider avoiding it.

* Be aware of "healthy" high sugar foods. Know that other high sugar foods often labeled healthy fall into the same category. These include agave, honey, organic cane sugar, and coconut sugar.

Minimize sugars in your diet

Excessive added sugar has many negative health effects and you should try to cut back on sugar whenever possible. Fortunately, simply focusing on eating whole, unprocessed foods automatically decreases the amount of sugar in your diet. Here are some simple tips on how to reduce sugars intake -

* Swap sodas, energy drinks, juices and sweetened teas for water or unsweetened seltzer.

* Drink your coffee black or use natural sweetener. Drink water instead of soda or juices and don't add sugar to your coffee or tea.

* Sweeten plain yogurt with fresh or frozen fruits instead of buying flavored, sugar-loaded yogurt.

* Consume whole fruits instead of sugar-sweetened fruit smoothies.

* Replace candy with a homemade trail mix of fruit, nuts and a few dark chocolate chips.

* Use olive oil and vinegar in place of sweet salad dressings like honey mustard.

* Instead of sugar in recipes, you can try things like cinnamon, nutmeg, almond extract, vanilla, ginger, or lemon.

* Choose marinades, nut butters, ketchup with zero added sugars.

* Swap your morning cereal for a bowl of rolled oats topped with nut butter and fresh berries, or an omelet made with fresh greens.

* Instead of jelly, slice fresh bananas onto your peanut butter sandwich.

* Avoid alcoholic beverages that are sweetened with soda, juice, honey, sugar or agave.

In addition, keeping a food diary is an excellent way of becoming more aware of the main sources of sugar in your diet. The best way to limit your added sugar intake is to prepare your own healthy meals at home and avoid buying foods and drinks that are high in added sugar.















