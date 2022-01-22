Dress as you like

Video
Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022
Life & Style Report

Right now western and semi western trends are running. Trendy cape-style sweater, Tunic and flared dresses are ruling teen's fashion with incorporation of different frills. Frills are seen in sleeves. High are low cut fashion is still hit in the market. Even front slit dresses are gaining popularity. Coatis, ethnic long jacket and shrugs can be used to create a new style statement. A colourful scarf can also be worn to add on your style.
Enormous places with vast options are ready to welcome fashion enthusiast girls. Different fashion houses have different section for girls, particularly for teen. Youngkay, Marjin, West Rang, FaceRang is showcasing diverse products particularly for teens. And none other than Aarong's Taaga is always on the priority list for fashionist.
If you want a budget friendly dress you can opt for Nurjahan market, Doza Market and New Market. You will find a reasonable dress within very cheap price.
Other renowned brands like Deshi Dosh has vast product line and these will be found in very reasonable price. Le Reve and Yellow also has very good collection which one might opt for.
Le Reve has snatched the teens attention for its high quality products and chic dress pattern. Le Reve is also mastermind for its creativity. They have followed the international trend and blend it with our culture. They also have different types of palazzo, pants, leggings etc.


