

Dress as you like

Enormous places with vast options are ready to welcome fashion enthusiast girls. Different fashion houses have different section for girls, particularly for teen. Youngkay, Marjin, West Rang, FaceRang is showcasing diverse products particularly for teens. And none other than Aarong's Taaga is always on the priority list for fashionist.

If you want a budget friendly dress you can opt for Nurjahan market, Doza Market and New Market. You will find a reasonable dress within very cheap price.

Other renowned brands like Deshi Dosh has vast product line and these will be found in very reasonable price. Le Reve and Yellow also has very good collection which one might opt for.

Le Reve has snatched the teens attention for its high quality products and chic dress pattern. Le Reve is also mastermind for its creativity. They have followed the international trend and blend it with our culture. They also have different types of palazzo, pants, leggings etc.

















