

Lip care tips for women

Your facial cleanser might be drying out your lips, especially if it's for oilier skin types. To protect your lips from getting over-dried, apply a lip balm before washing your face.

2. Apply almond oil on lips

Almond oil is super-moisturizing, and it's also full of Vitamins A and E. Apply it to your lips nightly for a deep and nourishing conditioner.

3. Avoid long-lasting lipsticks

Most long-lasting lipsticks and glosses have ingredients that dry out lips. This time of year, it's better to seek out creamier options that you might have to reapply more often.

4. The right lip balm

Make sure your lip balm has a nourishing base.

5. Cucumber

Cucumber slices aren't just for relieving puffiness. A slice on dry, chapped, and sore lips will relieve and hydrate them. Simply cut a thin slice and hold it to your lips for about five minutes to soothe them.

6. Don't pick the skin off your lips

If you have flaky skin on your lips, picking at it will only make it worse, and can lead to cuts, bleeding, and soreness. If you have to get rid of it, buff it gently away with your exfoliator or a toothbrush, and apply moisturizer immediately after.

7. Drink plenty of water

If your body is hydrated inside, it will be hydrated outside, too. Drinking plenty of water isn't just good for your lips, either, but for your whole body.

8. Keep an eye on nutrition

If your lips are chapped, certain foods can irritate them further. Foods like citrus fruits, acidic or salty foods, and spicy sauces should be avoided if your lips are sensitive.

9. Go glossy!

If you wear makeup, choose a shiny lipstick or gloss over a matte to disguise rough, chapped lips. For extra smoothness, use a lip conditioner before applying lipstick.

10. Wrap a scarf

If you're a frequent traveler by bus, auto, train or a two-wheeler, you're advised to wrap a scarf around your nose and mouth and button up your collar when out in the cold. This will protect your lips from the harsh weather, and it will prevent your nose from getting dry, too. 1. Moisturize your lips before face washYour facial cleanser might be drying out your lips, especially if it's for oilier skin types. To protect your lips from getting over-dried, apply a lip balm before washing your face.2. Apply almond oil on lipsAlmond oil is super-moisturizing, and it's also full of Vitamins A and E. Apply it to your lips nightly for a deep and nourishing conditioner.3. Avoid long-lasting lipsticksMost long-lasting lipsticks and glosses have ingredients that dry out lips. This time of year, it's better to seek out creamier options that you might have to reapply more often.4. The right lip balmMake sure your lip balm has a nourishing base.5. CucumberCucumber slices aren't just for relieving puffiness. A slice on dry, chapped, and sore lips will relieve and hydrate them. Simply cut a thin slice and hold it to your lips for about five minutes to soothe them.6. Don't pick the skin off your lipsIf you have flaky skin on your lips, picking at it will only make it worse, and can lead to cuts, bleeding, and soreness. If you have to get rid of it, buff it gently away with your exfoliator or a toothbrush, and apply moisturizer immediately after.7. Drink plenty of waterIf your body is hydrated inside, it will be hydrated outside, too. Drinking plenty of water isn't just good for your lips, either, but for your whole body.8. Keep an eye on nutritionIf your lips are chapped, certain foods can irritate them further. Foods like citrus fruits, acidic or salty foods, and spicy sauces should be avoided if your lips are sensitive.9. Go glossy!If you wear makeup, choose a shiny lipstick or gloss over a matte to disguise rough, chapped lips. For extra smoothness, use a lip conditioner before applying lipstick.10. Wrap a scarfIf you're a frequent traveler by bus, auto, train or a two-wheeler, you're advised to wrap a scarf around your nose and mouth and button up your collar when out in the cold. This will protect your lips from the harsh weather, and it will prevent your nose from getting dry, too.