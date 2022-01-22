Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Lip care tips for women

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Women\'s Own Desk

Lip care tips for women

Lip care tips for women

1. Moisturize your lips before face wash
Your facial cleanser might be drying out your lips, especially if it's for oilier skin types. To protect your lips from getting over-dried, apply a lip balm before washing your face.
2. Apply almond oil on lips
Almond oil is super-moisturizing, and it's also full of Vitamins A and E. Apply it to your lips nightly for a deep and nourishing conditioner.
3. Avoid long-lasting lipsticks
Most long-lasting lipsticks and glosses have ingredients that dry out lips. This time of year, it's better to seek out creamier options that you might have to reapply more often.
4. The right lip balm
Make sure your lip balm has a nourishing base.
5. Cucumber
Cucumber slices aren't just for relieving puffiness. A slice on dry, chapped, and sore lips will relieve and hydrate them. Simply cut a thin slice and hold it to your lips for about five minutes to soothe them.
6. Don't pick the skin off your lips
If you have flaky skin on your lips, picking at it will only make it worse, and can lead to cuts, bleeding, and soreness. If you have to get rid of it, buff it gently away with your exfoliator or a toothbrush, and apply moisturizer immediately after.
7. Drink plenty of water
If your body is hydrated inside, it will be hydrated outside, too. Drinking plenty of water isn't just good for your lips, either, but for your whole body.
8. Keep an eye on nutrition
If your lips are chapped, certain foods can irritate them further. Foods like citrus fruits, acidic or salty foods, and spicy sauces should be avoided if your lips are sensitive.
9. Go glossy!
If you wear makeup, choose a shiny lipstick or gloss over a matte to disguise rough, chapped lips. For extra smoothness, use a lip conditioner before applying lipstick.
10. Wrap a scarf
If you're a frequent traveler by bus, auto, train or a two-wheeler, you're advised to wrap a scarf around your nose and mouth and button up your collar when out in the cold. This will protect your lips from the harsh weather, and it will prevent your nose from getting dry, too.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lip care tips for women
Parenting tips to deal with teenagers
For fitness at-home workouts
Change your thoughts, change the world
Be prepared to stay healthy in winter
As DU teachers, all three sisters bring rare pride for women
Skin care tips for winter
‘Divas on the rise’ - a work-life balanced session held


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft