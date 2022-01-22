

For fitness at-home workouts

1. Full-Body Cardio Challenge

There are numerous options ranging from 10 minutes to one and a half hours of training, choose the most suitable one according to your fitness level and how much free time you have. If you're a beginner, it's worth joining a one-month challenge and starting at the base level, day-by-day workouts are getting a bit longer and harder. Doing a cardio challenge will raise your heart rate, get your body used to being fast and build the foundation for further future gains.

2. Working out with your kids

If you have kids, it is very important that they also do exercise every day. If you have no garden or yard then indoor. Why not make the daily work out a fun family activity? Exercise for kids should be taken easily of course. Instead of working out, call it as exercise play.

Here are some examples:

Jump rope: If you have no downstairs neighbors who would complain

Headstands: Very activity for your core muscles and to get blood going to the brain.

Animal races: Hop like a frog or bunny; squat and waddle like a duck, etc.

Clean-up race: Set a timer and put a good song on and see who can right the room the fastest.

Pillow fight: No further explanation needed.

Crab, wheelbarrow, and bear-walk: Holding these tough positions will give all of you a real workout.

Pilates is a whole-body fitness, adaptable to many fitness levels and needs, develops core strength, increases flexibility, improves posture and increases energy level. Unlike some types of exercises, Pilates won't over-develop some parts of the body and neglect others. Its main training focuses on core strength while trains the body as an integrated whole. Give it a try, there is nothing you can lose. All you need is a mat and some free time.

4. Full body dumbell workout

Weight training alternating with cardio exercises helps us to keep our bodies in balance very well. Just like in all other work out, diversity is very important, not to over-develop one muscle group or body part while neglecting others. Fortunately, there are plenty of materials available online for a varied dumbbell workout, and you can even take part in an online live personal training session. Remember to warm up very well before you start and then stretch at the end of your workout.

5. Zumba

The most important benefits of Zumba are that it is great for weight loss, tones your entire body, boosts your heart health, helps you de-stress, improves coordination and makes you smile.

6. Yoga

Yoga incorporates breathing techniques, meditation and different poses designed to encourage relaxation and reduce stress. Practicing yoga comes with many benefits for both mental and physical health. It helps to reduce anxiety, fight depression and improve sleep quality. You don't have to worry if you fail to do the poses at first, or if you can't concentrate and meditate for long. Find a beginner workout and practice regularly, step by step. You will feel the positive effects of yoga after the first few times.



















