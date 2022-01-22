Video
Change your thoughts, change the world

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Women\'s Own Report

Change your thoughts, change the world

Change your thoughts, change the world

On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, KrayonMag has organized a month-long online photography exhibition titled "Change Your Thoughts, Change the World" at the EMK Center in Dhaka. The exhibition started on December 29, 2021, and will run until January 31, 2022.   
The 16-day campaign titled "Break the Silence, Eliminate the Violence (Nirobotar Papchokro)" began on  November 25, 2021 at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi, where both the political and cultural arenas have expressed their determination to work together. Partners associated with the campaign are Backpage PR, Naripokkho, iCan Foundation, Children & Women Vision Foundation, Volunteer Opportunities, and EMK Centre.
More than 18 participants have participated in the exhibition. Participants portrayed the essence of International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, with their photography or brush painting. With the theme and campaign slogan "Orange the World" in mind, the photography and concepts were done by Avishek Bhattacharjee, while Meher Afroz Shaon, Azra Mahmood, Bulbul Tumpa, Ayreen Khan, and Sadia Roshni Soochana modeled for the photoshoot.
iCan Foundation Executive Director, Ayreen Khan also participated in the exhibition with her paintings. The main focus of attention in the exhibition was the photographs of Sabrina Munni, where she highlighted all the oppression against women in our society.
"Photographs portray the stories of an individual," explains Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, founder of KrayonMag. Today's photographs are the explicit visual representation of the current oppression again women for the future generation. The goal of this exhibition was to depict an important social issue in a unique thematic style while also demonstrating the strength of the voice against violence. These images and paintings will help us grasp the "Orange the World" philosophy in the future."
The best photographs from the submitted pictures by the participants are being displayed in the exhibition from 29 December 2021 and will run until 31st January 2022. EMK Center is the digital platform partner in this event.









