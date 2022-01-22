

Bhai boner Galpo



This is how the story begins-Zhang and Pang are two little frogs. Zhang is a brother, and Pang is a sister. Zhang is kind of a little contemplative. Pang is a very good girl, but very fickle.

Mother frog and father frog love them very much. Father frog is very worried about the Zhang. But the mother frog is not worried at all. The mother is happy and tells the father that, "My son will become a poet when he grows up."

One afternoon, a huge procession of black clouds from the distant sky seemed to be coming towards the village of Zhang. When everyone went home in fear, only Zhang and Pang were left alone in the grass forest.

Zhang said, "Let's go home sister. It will rain after a while."

Pang said, "Let the rain come, brother. Let the rain come down in torrents. You and I will soak in the rain today. That would be fun."



Suddenly the wind began to blow in the grass forest. Then it started raining. Sister and brother both got wet in the rain. After a while, the sister hugged her brother and said, "Brother, I feel chilly and cold."

The brother and sister came home as two wet crows. Both father and mother scolded them-if they have a fever.



Their guess came true. After the evening, the sister had a fever. Zhang and Pang's parents are very poor. So father and Zhang rushed Pang to the government hospital.

The doctor heard Pang's breathing sound with a stethoscope and wrote a prescription on the medical pad. The doctor advised them to buy medicine from the dispensary in the city.



But the father of the frog is poor. Where will he get the money to buy medicine? Taking the Pang in his arms, he went home very upset, crying. But Zhang did not follow his father. He ran towards the locality in the opposite direction. We can know what Zhang did to save his sister's life that night by reading the book.



In this book, the author has beautifully portrayed the love and affection between brother and sister through frogs. Each page of the book is beautifully illustrated by Syed Enayet Hossain with the relevant story. Whenever I see the book, I start reading it with pleasure.



Nabihah Ibnat Prarthona is a Class II student of Barnamala Adarsha High School & College

















