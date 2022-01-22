Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Lutfor Rahman Riton

Bhai boner Galpo

(A brother and a sister’s story)

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Reviewed by Nabihah Ibnat Prarthona

Bhai boner Galpo

Bhai boner Galpo

The book that my father bought me at the book fair last year was titled "Bhaiboner Galpo" is written by Lutfor Rahman Riton. This beautiful book of sixteen pages, printed in offset paper, has been published by 'Bangladesh Shishu Academy'. The book was first published in February 2017, but the edition I received was published in February 2019.

This is how the story begins-Zhang and Pang are two little frogs. Zhang is a brother, and Pang is a sister. Zhang is kind of a little contemplative. Pang is a very good girl, but very fickle.
Mother frog and father frog love them very much. Father frog is very worried about the Zhang. But the mother frog is not worried at all. The mother is happy and tells the father that, "My son will become a poet when he grows up."
One afternoon, a huge procession of black clouds from the distant sky seemed to be coming towards the village of Zhang. When everyone went home in fear, only Zhang and Pang were left alone in the grass forest.
Zhang said, "Let's go home sister. It will rain after a while."
Pang said, "Let the rain come, brother. Let the rain come down in torrents. You and I will soak in the rain today. That would be fun."

Suddenly the wind began to blow in the grass forest. Then it started raining. Sister and brother both got wet in the rain. After a while, the sister hugged her brother and said, "Brother, I feel chilly and cold."
The brother and sister came home as two wet crows. Both father and mother scolded them-if they have a fever.

Their guess came true. After the evening, the sister had a fever. Zhang and Pang's parents are very poor. So father and Zhang rushed Pang to the government hospital.
The doctor heard Pang's breathing sound with a stethoscope and wrote a prescription on the medical pad. The doctor advised them to buy medicine from the dispensary in the city.

But the father of the frog is poor. Where will he get the money to buy medicine? Taking the Pang in his arms, he went home very upset, crying. But Zhang did not follow his father. He ran towards the locality in the opposite direction. We can know what Zhang did to save his sister's life that night by reading the book.

In this book, the author has beautifully portrayed the love and affection between brother and sister through frogs. Each page of the book is beautifully illustrated by Syed Enayet Hossain with the relevant story. Whenever I see the book, I start reading it with pleasure.

Nabihah Ibnat Prarthona is a Class II student of Barnamala Adarsha High School & College


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shuttler's Flick: Making Every Match Count : Pullela Gopichand & Priya Kumar
Bhai boner Galpo
Dust of the Caravan
Probably poems or may not
Women of Influence: Ten Extraordinary IAS Careers
The Bombay Prince
Vaxxers: the inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the race against the Virus
The Unforgiving City and Other Stories


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft