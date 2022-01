The fireplace shall burn tonight;



I shall sacrifice my lover's gift

For the wood that burns

The tree that is no more..



Fumes live in hollowed heavens

Deep inside mournful lungs

And the mind lies reckless

Searching for a perfect start

After the last finishing..



There is vision

There is reaction

There is joy

There is grief

There are songs,



There is just one voice.....



Thanking you again.