Shams Monower



She talks of broken love

He smells cheap perfume

Mother cries all night

They all drink Daddy's blood....



Sister please tell when

Brother will u be there

Lord we shall feast,



There will be laughter

There will be wine

There will be answers,



Tongue will swallow

Anything in sight..



Burn pages in the city square

Sit out all day in the snow

Buy placards