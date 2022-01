Where is truth there is also falseness

Both always prevail side by side

Practicality over the truth falsity chess

In some cases truth remain hide



Many people live by capitalizing on lies

They never bother with the truth

Day by day this is increasing in size

At one point they are losing all ruth



Society can never run on falsity

Truth must be established at all levels

Truth can never be established on pity

We should protect truth in all cells.