A day-out at Hajee Shafi’s Dokkhin Kool

(The poem was composed impromptu at the picnic spot on 7 Jan 2022)



As the blanket of thick fog

Veils the wintry morning,

Raging Sun from distant skies

Hurdles to peep in all frailty,

To set its mellow foot of crisp sunshine

In Hajee Shafi's Dokkhin Kool.



In a lazy morning of a picnic day

Draped in thick winter cloths,

Guests imbibe in dejavu

To relish the game of hide & seek

Of mellow sunshine and wintry mist

Alongside a tributary running with rippling sound.



Tranquility of waters of a pound standing right there,

Embrace in romantic frenzy the water-birds in action

Preening their feathers and fluttering their wings;

In the cold waters in hazy morning

With a charming fly-past of parakeet in trilling tone.



Amid the picnic party rolls on

With all gastronomical goodies,

Bhapa Pita dipped in garden-fresh date-sap

is savoring and mouthwatering.



Men of mind in pensive mood,

Stand mute casting their eyes longer ahead

At the game of cormorant diving in the waters

And surfacing with a small fish clipped in their beaks

Before they gobble their catch to contain hunger.



Gobbling scenes of fish by cormorant

Raises mid-day hunger-pinch of party guests.



Laden with sumptuous dishes of fish & meat

Cooked in rural culinary taste.

Tables are laid for mid-day gluttony feat.



Raising barb of satisfaction

After the mid-day meal is over,

Party guests basking in crisp sunshine

Immerse in adda that refuses to end.



Seeing the glowing Sun sinking in the deluge of west skies

It is time to kick off heels

For respective destinationswaiting with humdrums of life

Far away from sublime beauty of nature;

With falling back upon the reverie

With reminiscence of wonderful day-out

At Hajee Shafi's Dokkhin Kool.



The poet is former Civil Servant











