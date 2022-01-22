|
A day-out at Hajee Shafi’s Dokkhin Kool
|
(The poem was composed impromptu at the picnic spot on 7 Jan 2022)
As the blanket of thick fog
Veils the wintry morning,
Raging Sun from distant skies
Hurdles to peep in all frailty,
To set its mellow foot of crisp sunshine
In Hajee Shafi's Dokkhin Kool.
In a lazy morning of a picnic day
Draped in thick winter cloths,
Guests imbibe in dejavu
To relish the game of hide & seek
Of mellow sunshine and wintry mist
Alongside a tributary running with rippling sound.
Tranquility of waters of a pound standing right there,
Embrace in romantic frenzy the water-birds in action
Preening their feathers and fluttering their wings;
In the cold waters in hazy morning
With a charming fly-past of parakeet in trilling tone.
Amid the picnic party rolls on
With all gastronomical goodies,
Bhapa Pita dipped in garden-fresh date-sap
is savoring and mouthwatering.
Men of mind in pensive mood,
Stand mute casting their eyes longer ahead
At the game of cormorant diving in the waters
And surfacing with a small fish clipped in their beaks
Before they gobble their catch to contain hunger.
Gobbling scenes of fish by cormorant
Raises mid-day hunger-pinch of party guests.
Laden with sumptuous dishes of fish & meat
Cooked in rural culinary taste.
Tables are laid for mid-day gluttony feat.
Raising barb of satisfaction
After the mid-day meal is over,
Party guests basking in crisp sunshine
Immerse in adda that refuses to end.
Seeing the glowing Sun sinking in the deluge of west skies
It is time to kick off heels
For respective destinationswaiting with humdrums of life
Far away from sublime beauty of nature;
With falling back upon the reverie
With reminiscence of wonderful day-out
At Hajee Shafi's Dokkhin Kool.
The poet is former Civil Servant