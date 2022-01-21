BD expert panel recommends cutting Covid isolation to 10 days

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has recommended cutting the period of isolation for Covid-19 patients to 10 days from 14 after the symptoms show.

The panel also recommended scrapping mandatory quarantine for those who come into close contact with the patients but do not develop symptoms. They must ensure tight masking.

It had made the rules at the onset of the pandemic, and now changed those when infections are surging again amid the spread of omicron, a contagious but less severe variant of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, the committee said it recommended distribution of masks free of cost among the people, and raising awareness about proper masking and other health rules.

It also recommended strengthening monitoring of hospitals by the Directorate General of Health Services to ensure care of Covid and non-Covid patients.

-bdnews24.com






