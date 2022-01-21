

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU

recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

In a new health update regarding the 92-year-old star, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer shared that "Lata Ji is still in ICU, and we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon." The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery.

It has been around 10 days since Lata Mangeshkar has been tested positive for COVID 19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. It was reported that Lata was also diagnosed with pneumonia along with COVID 19 and has been in ICU ever since. Needless to say, the legendary singer's massive fan following has been praying for her speedy recovery ever since. While there have been several reports doing the rounds about Lata Mangeshkar's health, as per the recent update, she is still in ICU.

Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy hospital has stated that Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU. While the doctors are reportedly doing everything possible in their reach to help Lata recover, Dr Samdani urged people to pray for her. "Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery," he was quoted saying. To note, Lata was hospitalised after she had mild symptoms of the deadly virus. It was reported that she will continue to be in ICU considering her old age.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Lata was shifted on a ventilator, a report in Indian Express claimed that the legendary singer is not on a ventilator and has been improving. "Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator," a source was quoted saying. Amid all the updates about her health, Lata Mangeshkar's family members also have been speaking to the media about her condition. Recently, in a chat with Etimes, Asha Bhosle revealed that pujas have been organised at Lata Mangeshkar's house for her quick recovery. Fans, well-wishers and industry people have been praying for her recovery over the past few days.

Lata Mangeshkar was (born Hema Mangeshkar; 28 September 1929) is an Indian playback singer and music director. She is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her in 1989 by the Government of India. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. France conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more. In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London. She has four siblings-Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar-of whom she is the eldest. -ANI











NEW DELHI, Jan 20: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is still being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), doctors treating the megastar informed. It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratnarecipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.In a new health update regarding the 92-year-old star, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer shared that "Lata Ji is still in ICU, and we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon." The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery.It has been around 10 days since Lata Mangeshkar has been tested positive for COVID 19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. It was reported that Lata was also diagnosed with pneumonia along with COVID 19 and has been in ICU ever since. Needless to say, the legendary singer's massive fan following has been praying for her speedy recovery ever since. While there have been several reports doing the rounds about Lata Mangeshkar's health, as per the recent update, she is still in ICU.Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy hospital has stated that Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU. While the doctors are reportedly doing everything possible in their reach to help Lata recover, Dr Samdani urged people to pray for her. "Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery," he was quoted saying. To note, Lata was hospitalised after she had mild symptoms of the deadly virus. It was reported that she will continue to be in ICU considering her old age.Meanwhile, there have been reports that Lata was shifted on a ventilator, a report in Indian Express claimed that the legendary singer is not on a ventilator and has been improving. "Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator," a source was quoted saying. Amid all the updates about her health, Lata Mangeshkar's family members also have been speaking to the media about her condition. Recently, in a chat with Etimes, Asha Bhosle revealed that pujas have been organised at Lata Mangeshkar's house for her quick recovery. Fans, well-wishers and industry people have been praying for her recovery over the past few days.Lata Mangeshkar was (born Hema Mangeshkar; 28 September 1929) is an Indian playback singer and music director. She is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her in 1989 by the Government of India. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. France conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more. In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London. She has four siblings-Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar-of whom she is the eldest. -ANI