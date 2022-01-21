Video
‘Good relations’ needed for work environment: Army Chief

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed addresses the 'Deputy Commissioners' (DCs) Conference' at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed addresses the 'Deputy Commissioners' (DCs) Conference' at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Bangladesh Army, has said that a good environment is extremely important for doing any work together and 'good relations' are the key to a proper working atmosphere.
"As you know, the assistance of the civilian administration is an important factor in fulfilling the responsibilities of
the Bangladesh Army," said Shafiuddin on the third day of the annual deputy commissioners' conference on Thursday.
"The fact that I came here myself indicates that I took the conference very seriously," he said.
The army chief also took part in a session with the officials of the defence and armed forces.
"If the civilian administration does not work together with the military administration, we will not be able to reach our goal of building a Golden Bengal," he said.
"We have discussed various issues and have all agreed that there are no alternatives to working together. At present, we have very good relations with the civilian administration. We want to capitalise on it to advance even further."
Asked if there were any proposals from the armed forces for the DCs, he said: "There are no specific proposals. But we have discussed enhancing our civil-military relations."
"I have focused on increasing our communication. The more we talk, the smaller the communication gap will be. That will make work easier."
     -bdnews24.com


