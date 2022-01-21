Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Women leadership on climate issue crucial

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

At the COP26 climate summit, the leaders of Estonia, Tanzania and Bangladesh were the first to sign the Glasgow Women's Leadership statement, calling for countries to back the women leadership on climate action at all levels of society and politics.
On Gender Day at the COP, countries including the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada pledged to further integrate gender into their climate finance arrangements. While the pledges reflect a growing awareness of "gender-responsive" finance, which promotes gender equality, the amount of money mobilised so far falls much short of global need. Attention to gender issue in climate finance negotiations remains negligible. Making the Glasgow Women's Leadership statement a meaningful reality will require scaled-up
funding for women's capacity-building and community-level climate action.
The negative impacts of climate change disproportionately affect women and girls, especially in the global south. This is not due to inherent vulnerability but the result of gender inequalities in the political, social and economic realms that intersect with other axes of social disadvantage, such as race, sexuality, gender identity and disability status. For example, during and after climate-related events, women and girls are more exposed to gender-based violence, and girls are less likely than boys to continue their education. The Malala Fund estimates that in 2021, climate-related events will prevent at least four million girls in developing countries from finishing their education. When it comes to employment, women in developing countries are more likely to work in the informal sector, making their livelihoods more vulnerable to economic and environmental shocks.
Despite these challenges, women and girls have a crucial role in achieving the climate targets set at COP26. As valuable members of society, they deserve to participate equally in public life. It is also notable that their participation generates more effective and equitable climate outcomes, from sustainable land management to last-mile solar panel deployment. Research demonstrates that due to socially-prescribed gender roles, women assess risk differently to men and typically prioritise the welfare of their families and communities in resource management decisions.
Such differences in 'decision-making extend to national politics: a 2019' study found that national parliaments with more women pass more stringent climate policies. Measures that improve women's access to healthcare, education and political representation strengthen their adaptive capacity, enabling their societies to adapt more quickly and easily to the effects of climate change.
Unfortunately, women continue to face barriers to equal participation in environmental decision-making, and women-led community organisations commonly struggle to access climate finance. Support for women's initiatives and access to resources can drive effective climate action that meets the needs of communities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden greets Momen
BD expert panel recommends cutting Covid isolation to 10 days
No more abuse of power of attorney: Minister
Indonesian FM expresses support for BD’s bid: Momen
Lata Mangeshkar  still in ICU
‘Good relations’ needed for work environment: Army Chief
Women leadership on climate issue crucial
CJ Hasan Foez, wife hospitalized with Covid


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
7 foreign tenders submitted
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft