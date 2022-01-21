CJ Hasan Foez, wife hospitalized with Covid

Video
Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, in Dhaka.
The Chief Justice was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, BSMMU Director Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam
Khan told bdnews24.com.
"His wife was admitted to the hospital the day before," he said.
In his absence, Justice Md Nuruzzaman will act as the head of Bangladesh's top court, overseeing an appellate bench of five.
The High Court and the Appellate Division has been operating virtually since Wednesday amid the new spike in Covid cases.
Hasan Foez Siddique was appointed the 23rd Chief Justice of Bangladesh's Supreme Court on Dec 31.
    -bdnews24.com


