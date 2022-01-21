Covid cases rise to 10,888

The country recorded four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 29,180. Some 10,888 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,653,182.

The country last logged over 10, 000 cases on August 12, last year with a positivity rate of 22.46 per cent in 24 hours.

Besides, 577 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,554,845 and overall recovery rate at 94.05,

according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 26.37 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.69 per cent and the death rate at 1.70 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 37,573 samples.

Of the four deceased, one was male and three female and they were aged between 21-70 years old. Of them, two each were reported in the Dhaka and Chattogram division.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.5 million lives and infected over 339 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 273 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.











