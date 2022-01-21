15,229 pass in 43rd BCS preliminary test

As many as 15,229 examinees have passed the 43rd BCS preliminary examination.

The written exam will be held in July this year. The information was given in a circular signed by Public Service Commission Controller of Examinations Nur Ahmed on Thursday.

A special meeting of the commission on Thursday approved the release of the results.

The notification further said the 43rd BCS written exam will be held next July. The date and time of the written exam will be announced later on the PSC website.

Previously, the 43rd BCS Preliminary Examination was held in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh on October 29 last year.

The application time of BCS was extended several times. A total of 4, 35,190 applications were submitted for the 43rd BCS.

The PSC extended the application time for the 43rd BCS in three phases due to non-completion of final examinations in different universities.

The circular of 43rd BCS said 1,814 officers will be taken in different cadres in

this BCS.

Among them, 300 will be appointed in administration cadre, 100 in police cadre, 25 in foreign cadre, 843 in education cadre, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in cooperatives.











