Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

15,229 pass in 43rd BCS preliminary test

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

As many as 15,229 examinees have passed the 43rd BCS preliminary examination.
The written exam will be held in July this year. The information was given in a circular signed by Public Service Commission Controller of Examinations Nur Ahmed on Thursday.
A special meeting of the commission on Thursday approved the release of the results.
The notification further said the 43rd BCS written exam will be held next July. The date and time of the written exam will be announced later on the PSC website.
Previously, the 43rd BCS Preliminary Examination was held in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh on October 29 last year.
The application time of BCS was extended several times. A total of 4, 35,190 applications were submitted for the 43rd BCS.
The PSC extended the application time for the 43rd BCS in three phases due to non-completion of final examinations in different universities.
The circular of 43rd BCS said 1,814 officers will be taken in different cadres in
this BCS.
Among them, 300 will be appointed in administration cadre, 100 in police cadre, 25 in foreign cadre, 843 in education cadre, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in cooperatives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden greets Momen
BD expert panel recommends cutting Covid isolation to 10 days
No more abuse of power of attorney: Minister
Indonesian FM expresses support for BD’s bid: Momen
Lata Mangeshkar  still in ICU
‘Good relations’ needed for work environment: Army Chief
Women leadership on climate issue crucial
CJ Hasan Foez, wife hospitalized with Covid


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
7 foreign tenders submitted
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft