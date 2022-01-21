Malaysia presses for syndication bypassing terms in MoU

Bypassing the Memoran-dum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia on December 19 last year to ensure open competition and transparency, with lower migration costs, the Malaysian government now wants 'syndication' in manpower export from Bangladesh.

A letter of Malaysian Human Resource Minister M Saravanan sent to his Bangladeshi counterpart Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad on January 14 urged to initiate the process of sending workers to Malaysia through only 25 Bangladesh Recruitment Agencies (BRA) depriving around 1,800 legal international agencies.

However, the letter also mentioned that some other 225 BRAs will be able to work with the main 25 BRAs as sub agents, according to the letter available with the Daily Observer.

In this situation, the country's manpower exporters claimed that the move is contrary to the spirit of the negotiations reached between the two countries on manpower export to Malaysia and it will result in obvious syndication and image crisis for the nation.

Despite repeated cautions from the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, the syndicate comprising of some officials and a few agencies is still active, said M Tipu Sultan, President of the Recruiting Agencies Oikya Parishad.

The Parishad leader said a vested corrupt group in the Malaysian government had been in favour of syndication in Bangladesh to get equally benefitted.

When contacted, former Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), also well-known as an anti-syndicate activist, told this correspondent that the country's recruiting agencies will not accept the move of syndication.

"It would be resisted by any means and all BRAs must get equal opportunities to send Bangladeshi migrants to the country," he added.

Earlier on January 18, President Dr Mohammed Faruque of Sammilito Samannay Front, an electoral front of BAIRA, said at a press conference that a syndicate of some 10 recruiting agencies was involved in conducting manpower export to Malaysia in 2016 to 2018 depriving the some 1,800 recruiting agencies of the country. Members of the syndicate are now also in the new 25-member syndicate.

He called upon to resist the initiative by any means including taking legal steps.

WARBE Development Foundation Chairman Syed Saiful Haque said that if the government failed to break the syndicate the market might be lost again. Migration cost will increase when a competitive market is missing in sending manpower from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

The recruiting agency owners demanded keeping the labour market open for all the valid recruiting agents to ensure fair competition.

A number of recruiting agents said Nepal, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia are among other countries that send workers in Malaysia through open competition among their recruiting agencies.

Indonesia has more than 1,000 recruiting agencies and Nepal's 884 for sending manpower to Malaysia. There exists no priority list of recruiting firms for either country. Malaysian insistence for a smaller group of recruiting agencies in Bangladesh is mysterious, only indicating corruption in the entire process to benefit an influential quarter in the HR Ministry of Malaysia, believe experts.

Sending workers through a small number of firms will demean the government efforts and objectives of keeping the migration costs lower. The arrangement to send workers to Malaysia from Bangladesh through only 10 recruiting firms from 2017 to 2018 year was a disaster. Any repetition of syndication would be a double whammy for both the Bangladesh government and the economy.

As Bangladesh has nearly 1,800 valid manpower exporters, letting only 25 of them for the business will create only chaos and enhance migration-related costs.

Sources at the Ministry for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment said they stood firm for open competition and against any sort of syndication in manpower export to Malaysia.

"We responded to the letter of Saravanan upholding the spirit for open competition, as such term is included in the MoU," a top official at the ministry told this correspondent preferring anonymity.

He said the provision of chapters C (v) and C (vi) of Appendix B of the MoU mentions open competition.

According to the provision, the Malaysian government shall select BRA automatically through the online system from the list provided by the Bangladesh government, and the Malaysian government shall ensure transparency and fairness in the selection and distribution of quota.

A letter reiterating for the open competition from Bangladesh, Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad on January 14 responded to the letter of Saravanan.

He said, "I want to reiterate that, Bangladesh is always in favour of transparent, fair and safe migration, as per relevant charters of International Labour Organisation (ILO), our Competition Act 2012 by keeping the opportunities open to all the valid licensed Bangladeshi Recruiting Agencies (BRA) as mentioned in Chapter C (v) and C (vi) of Appendix B of the MOU."

"According to the provision, the government of Malaysia shall select BRA automatically through the online system from the list provided by the government of Bangladesh, and government of Malaysia shall ensure transparency and fairness in the selection and distribution of quota."

Earlier, the Malaysian government said Bangladeshi workers to be recruited in sectors such as plantations, agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction, and domestic work.









