Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:43 AM
Home Front Page

Don't arrest journos under DSA after FIR, filing of case

Law Minister asks DCs

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Law and Justice Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said deputy commissioners (DCs) were asked not to arrest any journalists soon after the filing of FIRs or filing of cases under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
 "They were asked not to file the cases under the DSA soon after getting the FIRs. The FIR will be sent to the cell formed to look after the matters. The Home Minister was also requested to ask its authorities
concerned to follow the rules," he added.
He also said efforts would be continued to pass the draft law, approved by the Cabinet, for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) as per the constitution in the current session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS).
The Cabinet approved the draft of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2022 aiming to formulate a law as per the constitution on January 17 this year.
The approval was given at the regular Cabinet meeting held in the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The Law Minister was talking to the reporters after attending a discussion at the deputy commissioners' (DC) conference in the Osmani Memorial auditorium in the city.


