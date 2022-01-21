DC confce ends stressing on burning issues

The three-day Deputy Commissioner's Conference concluded on Thursday with the briefing of Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, the top bureaucrat of the country and supervising authority of the field level administration - the Divisional Commissioners, DCs and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO).

On the last day of the conference, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Moyeen Uddin Abdullah, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Science and Technology Minister Yeafes Osman, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State

Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim briefed the DCs on their respective issues.

Though a session was kept for Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, he hasn't attended. Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan placed the issues on behalf of the minister.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan also had a separate session with the DCs in the conference held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

While briefing the DCs, ACC Chairman Moyeen Uddin Abdullah said the DCs know that who are involved in corruption and irregularities. It would be easy for the commission to investigate the matters, if the DCs give information. It would help to prevent corruptions in different levels of the administration.

Emerging from the meeting with DCs, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said all social events, including weddings, have to stop under the 11-point restrictions announced by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.

"All types of events, including weddings, and other social events should be stopped now, with screening at land ports, sea ports, and airports. They should make sure that the actions are carried out properly. They have also been directed to make sure no one gets out of quarantine and infects others," he said.

He asked the DCs to take necessary steps in this regards, so that the spread of virus infection can be restricted to the save the people.

"Covid-19 must be brought under control for the country to be economically stable. Coronavirus was under control and it must be brought under control again," he added.

On the issue of narcotics, he said, "Drugs have increased in our country and drugs are available everywhere now. This is increasing health risks with different types of drugs coming to the country from abroad. I have asked the DCs to increase surveillance on drugs like ice and yaba."

The health minister also said, "The DCs should take care so that industries do not pollute rivers, canals, and beels. Those using this water are suffering from various diseases.

The DCs wanted hospitals at the divisional level and we have already started construction of hospitals at the divisional level. A few days ago, the prime minister inaugurated the hospitals. Each hospital has 450 beds where cancer, kidney diseases, and heart problems will be treated.

While talking to media after the meeting, Law and Justice Minister Anisul Huq said efforts would be continued to pass the draft law, approved by the Cabinet, for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) as per the constitution in the current session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

The Cabinet approved the draft of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2022 aiming to formulate a law as per the constitution on January 17 this year.

Regarding misuse of Digital Security Act (DSA) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act, he said the DCs have been asked not to arrest any journalist in these acts soon after filing the cases.

"They were asked not to file the cases under the DSA soon after getting the FIRs. The FIR will be sent to the cell formed to look after the matters. The Home Minister was also requested to ask its authorities concerned to follow the rules," he added.

Emerging from the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to be "more sensitive" in ensuring hassle-free services to the Bangladeshi expatriates in an expeditious way as over one crore people of the country live abroad.

"We expect the DCs to be more sensitive on these issues making things easier," he said.

Dr Momen said the expatriate Bangladeshis come with some complaints of not getting passports, police clearances, marriage certificates and birth certificates timely apart from losing control over their lands.

They also complained that they don't get required information when efforts are taken to bring back bodies from abroad, said the foreign minister.

"We (MoFA) don't give passports or NID. But we collect those and send them abroad. It gets delayed in some cases which make expatriates dissatisfied. In that case, we expect the DCs to be more sensitive so that all kinds of support to expatriates are expedited," Dr. Momen said.

In the meeting with the DCs, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud asked them to strengthen monitoring to prevent propaganda in different social media and airing of news through IPTVs and YouTube channels as per the National Broadcast Policy.

"But news is still being broadcast through IPTVs (Internet Protocol Televisions). Regular news bulletins are being presented and broadcast through YouTube channels. But this can't be allowed as per our Broadcast Policy," Hasan Mahmud said while talking to reporters after a session of the third day.

He urged the DCs to remain alert and take effective action in this regard as per the Broadcast Policy.

He also thanked the DCs on behalf of the ministry for conducting mobile court drives to ensure airing of Clean Feed foreign TV channels since October last year.

"I asked them to keep eyes on it so that those who run the cable network shouldn't broadcast any programmes or advertisements as a local channel," the minister said. About spreading propaganda through social media, Hasan Mahmud said social media is a large ground of spreading propaganda. "If we look at the statistics of the last seven to eight years, we can see that almost all rumours, motivated propaganda were spread through social media," said the minister.

The spread of misleading news through social media creates instability in the country, he added. The DCs were asked to remain alert about these issues and take immediate action, Mahmud added.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told media after the meeting that propaganda is being spread against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) despite its important role against drug smuggling and militant activities.

"Those who had created the RAB during their regime now dislike the anti-crime elite forces despite its positive role against drug smuggling, food adulteration, piracy and extremism," he added.

The RAB has been working to control militancy and terrorism in the country, he said, adding that it is an injustice that the elite force is facing negative criticisms.

"We can say with a challenge that there is no country in the world where attacks and counter-attacks do not take place," he said, adding that police would not remain silent when someone picks up a weapon and fire to them. Counter firing from police will take place as part of their safety, he added.

In the briefing with DCs, Nurul Islam Sujan asked them to look after the overall development works of the government and serve the people sincerely. He also asked them to play roles in recovering the properties and cooperate the authority to rebuild the image of the railways department.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday said the deputy commissioners have been asked to strengthen measures for protecting rivers from pollution, encroachment and restoring navigability.

"The DCs have an important role in maintaining navigability of rivers and free those from illegal occupation and pollution as the deputy commissioners are the chief the of district committee dealing with river protection," he said.

"Rivers are losing navigability due to illegal sand lifting from the riverbed, which creates obstructions on river routes. The DCs have been asked to strongly monitor it," he said, adding that they were asked to strengthen their surveillance to check illegal activities in land ports in the country.

However, the DCs have made some proposals to develop the river ports in Hatiya and Bhola and make those passengers-friendly, he said adding "Already we have taken steps in this regard."













