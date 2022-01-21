Avoid social events, wedding parties to contain C-19: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said various social events, including wedding parties, should not be held within the 11-point ban announced by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus infection.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a briefing after the meeting of the Ministry of Health and Foreign Affairs with the DCs at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference on Thursday.

The Health Minister said, 'Various types of events, including weddings, social events should not be held now. Besides, we have said screening is also going on in Land Ports, Sea Ports and Airports so that the authority can keep notice of those who enter the country. We also tell people to spend time in quarantine. But those who are supposed to remain in quarantine often go out and get others infected."

"The rivers and canals that are being polluted by industrial wastes, they (DC) should take care of them. It is detrimental to

health. Those who are using this water are suffering from various diseases. Their demand was, hospitals at divisional level, we have already started construction of hospitals at the divisional level. A few days ago, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the hospital. Each hospital has four hundred and fifty beds where cancer, kidney and heart disease will be treated," he added.

Zahid Maleque also said, "We have plans to build more hospitals like this. These include neuroscience, orthopaedic, mental health and skin care hospitals. We have asked for their cooperation in the same way that we have received their cooperation before because if the country is to be economically good, then Coronavirus must be in control. Coronavirus was in control and trying to control it must be enforced."

"They (DCs) are also helping with the vaccine programme. The vaccination should be expanded so that everyone can get it in a short time. We have already administered 15 crore doses. We still have nine crore doses. If we want to vaccinate 12 crore target people, we have all the vaccines in stock for them all over the country. Many countries do not have it," he added.

The Health Minister further said, "We are going through booster doses. We have vaccinated 12.5 million students in one month. More than 90 per cent of them have been vaccinated. We have 10-bed ICU, 10-bed dialysis unit in each district hospital, which is now at the installation stage. It has already passed the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). So, in a short time it will turn into reality. We have discussed this with the DCs, hopefully they will take action."









