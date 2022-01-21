Video
Rangpur records 26.17pc Covid-19 positivity rate

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Jan 20: Rangpur division recorded 26.17 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as 88 fresh cases were reported after testing 337 new samples at two laboratories on Thursday.
Health officials said the pandemic situation is showing a deteriorating trend during the last more than one week after continuing to improve for the last four months in the division.
The daily passivity rate is also showing a rising trend as the number of Covid-19 cases continues increasing rapidly everyday in recent days.
Earlier, the daily Covid-19 positivity rates were 20 percent on Wednesday, 21.29 percent on Tuesday, 17.96 percent on Monday 19.76 percent on Sunday, 11.31 percent on Saturday and 8.11 percent on Friday last in the division.
Among the 88 new patients, 20 were reported positive after testing 149 samples at the Covid-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) at the 13.42 percent positivity rate today.
"The 20 new patients include 18 from Rangpur and one each from Gaibandha and Dinajpur districts," said Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. Bimal Chandra Roy.
On the other hand, 68 new patients were reported positive after testing 188 samples at the Covid-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur at the 36.17 percent positivity rate on Thursday.
"The 68 new patients include 56 from Dinajpur, seven from Nilphamari, three from Panchagarh and two from Thakurgaon districts," said Principal of MARMC Professor Dr Syed Nazir Hossain.
Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam said that the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 56,330 as 88 new positive cases were reported on Thursday from across the division.
"The district-wise break up of total 56,330 patients include 12,727 of Rangpur, 3,851 Panchagarh, 4,505 of Nilphamari, 2,786 of Lalmonirhat, 4,660 of Kurigram, 7,738 of Thakurgaon, 15,149 of Dinajpur and 4,914 of Gaibandha in the division," he said.



