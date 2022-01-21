RU to continue academic activities as usual

RAJSHAHI, Jan 20: Rajshahi University (RU) will continue its academic activities, including classes and examinations, as usual through following health safety measures amid the escalating trend of Covid-19 pandemic.

RU authorities took the decision in an emergency meeting held at the senate building with Vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair on Thursday, RU sources said.

The meeting reviewed the present situation and took some need-based decisions on how to continue the academic activities through preventing the Covid-19 spread.

Pro-vice-chancellors Professor Chowdhury Jakaria and Professor Sultan-Ul-Islam and Registrar Professor Abdus Salam also attended the meeting.

Outsiders have been restricted from entering the campus without any necessary work. If any students found suspected with Covid-19 infection during examination he or she will be brought under testing immediately.

The meeting also urged all teachers, students, officers and employees to follow health protection guidelines to limit the virus spread.

RU administration has been collecting corona samples for its test aimed at preventing the Covid-19 spread at the campus for the last couple of days.

All the students and others concerned can give samples at RU Medical Centre from 9.30 am to 11.30 am from Sunday to Thursday.

Students can test their sample free of cost showing their respective identity cards, while others have to show identity cards or national identity cards and to pay fees fixed by the government.













