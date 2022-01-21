Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region

Mild cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon and Kurigram districts and it may continue, said a met office release on Thursday.

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area. Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Country's maximum temperature was recorded on Wednesday by 28.6 degree Celsius at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded by 9.33 degree Celsius at Rajshahi.

Thursday's sunset at Dhaka at 05-35 PM and today's sunrise at 06-43 AM. -BSS







