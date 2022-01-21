Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bike accident on rise

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Sir,
In our country, a day hardly passes without life claiming road accident. But in this capital city bike accident is alarmingly on rise. Bike accident caused death is repeatedly hitting headlines now a days. There is no denying that with the roads and streets of the city getting narrowed day by day due to soaring traffic jam and other messes, use of bikes have increase manifold for its maneuverality. But, rash driving, inexperienced handling are often bringing about the bikers own folly. Besides, poor road lighting, increasing encroachments, open violation of the traffic rules by bikers, absence of safety procedures and lack of traffic educations are no less responsible.  We think, authority must chalk out a comprehensive plan to improve the traffic situation in the city. Roads should not only be repaired and widened but should also be provided with Sodium lamps to provide sufficient lighting. Helmet wearing law should be strictly enforced.

Chunnu
Old Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bike accident on rise
India and Pakistan have so much to gain from cooperation
Unaddressed issues must be prioritised
Thailand, Bangladesh can benefit from trade ties
Why is US sanction on RAB questionable?
Where are those smart-looking Afghan women and girls now?
For regular convocation of National University
Iran’s relentless crackdown on Sunni scholars


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft