Bike accident on rise

Sir,

In our country, a day hardly passes without life claiming road accident. But in this capital city bike accident is alarmingly on rise. Bike accident caused death is repeatedly hitting headlines now a days. There is no denying that with the roads and streets of the city getting narrowed day by day due to soaring traffic jam and other messes, use of bikes have increase manifold for its maneuverality. But, rash driving, inexperienced handling are often bringing about the bikers own folly. Besides, poor road lighting, increasing encroachments, open violation of the traffic rules by bikers, absence of safety procedures and lack of traffic educations are no less responsible. We think, authority must chalk out a comprehensive plan to improve the traffic situation in the city. Roads should not only be repaired and widened but should also be provided with Sodium lamps to provide sufficient lighting. Helmet wearing law should be strictly enforced.



Chunnu

Old Dhaka