

Unaddressed issues must be prioritised



After the present government came to power in 2009, it adopted various mega projects along with many other development projects. Many of which are visible today. According to experts, if these projects are implemented, Bangladesh will be turned into a developed country as the goal has been set by 2041. This government, which has been in power for three consecutive terms, has more success than failure.

The basic needs of the citizens of a country recognized by the Constitution of Bangladesh, such as food, clothing, shelter, education, medical care and entertainment, have made great strides in the last 13 years. According to the estimates of different international organizations, Bangladesh has also advanced in various sectors of socio-economic indicators. The country has achieved self-sufficiency in food and sustainable agriculture. Extensive progress has been made in the development of fisheries and livestock resources. There has been a massive development of rural infrastructure including national highways. Economic growth and national income have increased, and the poverty rate has decreased significantly. Bangladesh has also succeeded in increasing exports and achieving remittances.



Among others increasing access to social security for vulnerable people, increasing state honorarium for heroic freedom fighters, tackling climate change, combating terrorism and militancy, building a digital Bangladesh through the fourth industrial revolution, empowering women, providing shelter to Rohingya people, providing shelter to the homeless through Ashroyon (Shelter) projects, construction of low rent flats for slum dwellers are notable. The government has a lot of success in dealing with the Corona pandemic. In all respects, Bangladesh's development progress continues. With the unwavering support of the people of this country, the prime minister has turned Bangladesh into a 'Role Model of Development' by removing the stigma of 'Bottomless Basket'.



No government in the history of Bangladesh has been able to implement so many development activities. But the small inconveniences and confusion are fading these gratified developments activities while these are going on. The biggest problem for the general public is the rise in commodity prices. The price of goods is going up by leaps and going beyond the purchasing power of ordinary people. It has become difficult for them to balance expenses with income. Dissatisfaction is constantly growing.



Chaos in public transport has become a huge problem for ordinary people. Due to Corona, public transport was closed for a long time. Then when it was decided to start public transport with half the seats, the fare was increased. Then this rent was not reduced. With the increase in the price of diesel and kerosene, the fare of public transport also goes up again and after the increase of this fare, an anarchic situation occurred.



Anarchy in waterways also did not stop. The launch sinking at different times and the recent launch fires have shaken the conscience of ordinary people. Last year we saw widespread violence surrounding local government elections, especially Union Parishad (UP) elections. Analysts believe that such incidents have put ordinary people in a state of discomfort. The demonstration of the power of some big and small, central and local political leaders and workers has made ordinary people anxious and annoyed. This culture of power show is being practiced in everywhere who has a little bit chance to show and practice it except the ordinary people. Experts believe that this culture of power demonstration is dangerous. So to get out of this culture of power show the government have to do something right now.



There has also been an increase in the social disorder of rape and other social unrest in recent times which has caused some panic among the mass people. Unemployment, increase in the number of poor people, bribery, corruption, violence against women is other concerns. Panic about rape, gang rape, post-rape murder, sexual harassment, domestic violence and trafficking in women have been noticed increasing in particular. So, appropriate policies and programmes must be taken to stop the panic and anarchy.



Thus it is an urgent need to restore stability in social life by controlling the price of daily necessities, bribery, corruption, oppression on women, restoring discipline in public transport, employment creation, poverty reduction and elimination of inequalities are also urgently needed for the development and progress of Bangladesh. And if this is not possible to stop, analysts believe that ordinary people will not get the benefits of large development projects.



That is why small crises should be looked at first. Analysts also mentioned that huge development could fade away if small problems are not resolved. If those are not possible to take under control then people will not pay attention to these developments in future. Thus, the government should take appropriate policies and programmes with the help of experts and other non-government organizations to reduce those social problems and restore the confidence of the general public.

The writer is a Researcher

and Development Worker







