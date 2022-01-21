Why is US sanction on RAB questionable?

On December 10, the US Treasury Department added seven officials, including the former Director-General of RAB and the current Inspector General of Police, to the list of specially designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. The Treasury Department's sanctions have led to a number of obligations, including non-issuance of visas and confiscation of assets in the United States.



Bangladesh has already requested to withdraw the sanctions (there is an option). Although the US Secretary of State has promised to address this issue in a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, the question is why the US took such action against RAB almost 18 years after its formation, at a time when RAB activities have become more responsible? There are many reasons behind this.



The perception that the US move is part of a deeper conspiracy is unfounded. The US Treasury Department has used the data to compile sanctions lists, mainly on the basis of news reports from donor agencies, NGOs, and the press. Needless to say, all of these organizations are headed by American pets.



In all cases the dual standard of the United States is a common issue. RAB was formed to maintain law and order in Bangladesh and to suppress terrorism. At that time, the United States itself needed to suppress terrorism in the region. The United States also had closer ties with India than at present. The United States was then engaged in direct and indirect wars, particularly against militant groups, in Afghanistan and in the Middle East.



Bangladesh's geographical location is very sensitive to South Asian politics. As a result, it was necessary to control this area. Remember the time of the formation of the RAB? The country heads of the World Bank, ADB, and IMF have rushed to form the RAB. In addition, the FBI trained a number of RAB officers. Their intelligence agencies have provided assistance in a number of RAB cases. They also gave modern weapons to RAB. After the formation of RAB, militant activities have been suppressed.



The allegation of extra-judicial killing against the RAB is not necessarily true in all cases. But can the US government deny the same allegation against it? The FBI was formed by Edgar Hoover. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the law-and-order situation in the United States deteriorated, Edgar Hoover's forces not only carried out extrajudicial killings but also executed Bolsheviks in the name of law and order. There is a very prestigious institute named after Edgar Hoover, he is still considered a celebrity in the United States. Where there any official charge of extrajudicial killing against him!



Yet in the United States, police shootings kill people and there are worldwide protests; isn't it? Anyone who reads the first story in the 2010 book, Invisible Guerrilla, co-authored by Christopher Cabris and Daniel Simons, will know how American policing works. After the occupation of Afghanistan and the destruction of Iraq, the United States changed its strategy again. Their focus is now to counter China. They may target Bangladesh because Bangladesh is an active partner of the Chinese BRI project.



But the US should understand that Bangladesh is also with the USA. The USA is the main export destination of Bangladeshi garments. Bangladesh also believes in the US's 'Free and open Indo pacific strategy. Bangladesh needs both the USA and China simultaneously for its development process. It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh wants to be a welfare state in South Asia. Its economic success is now praiseworthy. Thus, the country needs the USA, China and EU. Bangladesh strongly believes in friendship with all.



There is no denying that militancy in Bangladesh has come down to zero and that is mainly due to the efforts of RAB. Now, if the militants give a head start, who has the advantage to move the hand from behind, what is the profit and loss, demands a deep calculation.



The United States recently dropped Bangladesh from the list of so-called democracy conferences. The civilized world is shocked to see the attack on Capitol Hill on January 8, 2021, following the defeat of a US president. Today, presidents like Barack Obama or Jimmy Carter are sceptical of US democracy. A report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) lists the United States as one of the "declining democracies." The report also cites the failure of blacks and other religious minorities in the country to defend their right to freedom of expression and justice. So, since there is money, there is power, why should everyone prescribe democracy? What the United States did in Afghanistan is a rare event in the history of the world.



What kind of justice will the United States teach? War criminals, murderers, and money launderers from different countries including Bangladesh migrate to United States. But you have seen how Julian Assange was hanged and given a 'gift' of captive life!



The United States brought Pinochet to power by assassinating patriotic leaders in the country. Argentina, Venezuela, Paraguay, Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica. In a number of countries, including Congo, Chad, and Angola, the United States has not only plunged into domestic politics but also ensured killings and destruction. However, that environment no longer exists for a few reasons.



Firstly, the Soviet Union does not exist; secondly, internet-- everyone understands everything; thirdly, different countries are now much more aware. But keep in mind that the need for US intervention in different issues has not gone away. However, how does the US impose sanctions on RAB? There is no moral ground of the US government to impose sanction on RAB. The US should lift its sanctions shortly. Otherwise, it will affect Bangladesh's counter-terrorism activities. Therefore, the security of the country can be volatile. So, The US should consider its decision. It would be better for the region.

The writer is a freelance writer who has completed her Honors and Master's in the International Relations Department of the University of Dhaka















