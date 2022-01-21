

Where are those smart-looking Afghan women and girls now?



Nowhere in the capital of Afghanistan, there are those Afghan women and girls who once used to go to work and schools wearing modern and Western-looking outfits. Since the Taliban takeover, smartly dressed Afghan television's women news presenters and reporters, stylish female cabin crew of Afghan national airlines and high-energy girls of Afghan women soccer teams have all vanished from Afghanistan.



A sea change has taken place especially in case of Afghan women and girls after the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan in August last year. This change is truly huge and extremely visible. It cannot be kept hidden from the plain sight of people despite repeated and false assurances of the Taliban that they would respect the rights of Afghan women and girls. Once beautiful faces of Afghan women on the street billboards around the City of Kabul are now covered with black paints.



This is Taliban's Afghanistan after withdrawal of foreign forces from there. Since their takeover, Afghanistan swiftly returned to old days in great measure prior to the U.S. invasion in October 2001. The gains that were painstakingly achieved in the progress of Afghan women and girls over the last two decades with financial and technical assistances from the international community were reversed almost overnight. The girls and women of Afghanistan became the first casualties of the Taliban takeover.



This view is corroborated by the United Nations. A group of UN human rights experts has accused the Taliban leaders of what they called "institutionalizing" large-scale and systematic gender-based discrimination and violence against women and girls in Afghanistan. "We are concerned about the continuous and systematic efforts to exclude women from the social, economic and political spheres across the country," they said in a highly critical statement issued earlier this week from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Office.



The Taliban's motive was very clear when they replaced the Ministry of Women's Affairs of Afghanistan with the Ministry of Virtue and Vice and occupied the premises of Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission. The UN experts took note of both incidents with grave concerns and said: "Today, we are witnessing the attempt to steadily erase women and girls from public life in Afghanistan including in institutions and mechanisms that had been previously set up to assist and protect those women and girls who are most at risk."



The experts also noted increased risk of exploitation of Afghan women and girls including trafficking for the purposes of child and forced marriage and also sexual exploitation and forced labor. They said these exclusionary and discriminatory policies are being enforced through a series of measures such as barring women from returning to their jobs, requiring a male relative to accompany them to public places, prohibiting women from using public transport on their own and imposing a strict dress code on women and girls.



"In addition to severely limiting their freedom of movement, expression and association, and their participation in public and political affairs, these policies have also affected the ability of women to work and to make a living, pushing them further into poverty," the UN experts said, adding: "Women heads of households are especially hard-hit, with their suffering compounded by the devastating consequences of the humanitarian crisis in the country." They also expressed their "grave concern" over denial of the fundamental right of women and girls to secondary and tertiary education.



However, the Taliban leaders are falsely claiming that they have not imposed any restrictions on Afghan women and they are continuing to work in various government offices in the country. "No restrictions are imposed on women. Women are working in government departments. The plan to include women in the formation of the new government is under discussion," Tolo News, a 24-hour news channel of Afghanistan quoted Ahmadullah Wasiq, a spokesperson for the Taliban as saying.



This is a travesty of truth. The women's rights activists of Afghanistan are saying that the Afghan women are facing challenges in many ways since the Taliban takeover and their challenges are rising with new restrictions on them. At a gathering in Kabul earlier this week, women participants asked the Taliban government to re-install the Ministry of Women's Affairs of Afghanistan, include women in their new council of ministers and allow all Afghan girls immediate access to education. All participants at the rally voiced their concern over the situation of Afghan women across the country.



UN Women, a United Nations entity working for gender equality and the empowerment of women, monitored the situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover and issued what it called a "Gender Alert" last month on the rapidly evolving situation there especially with regard to the rights of Afghan women and girls. Since August 15, 2021, the organization noted, there have been immediate and dramatic reversals on women rights and fundamental freedoms, impacting their right to work, access to education, basic health and protection services and participation in public spheres and decision-making mechanisms.



Despite Taliban's assurances that the rights of women and girls will be respected under Islamic law, the Gender Alert has found a rapid reversal of their rights across all spheres of life. The Taliban's ambiguous positioning on women's rights is only deepening the reversal of their rights, the Gender Alert of the UN Women noted with a warning that rapid development across the full spectrum of women's rights is urgently needed and simply "focusing on a narrow vision of women's rights will not serve to build an inclusive society needed to overcome the numerous challenges facing Afghan women and Afghanistan."



To safeguard women's rights and freedoms in Afghanistan, UN Women has recommended rebuilding Afghan women's movement, developing support services for women by women and monitoring human rights. The organization has called for treating Afghan women as equal partners in selecting policy priorities and decision-making process, supporting participation of women in humanitarian assistance as an imperative to meet the needs of Afghan women and girls and establishing an independent human rights monitoring mechanism to conduct investigations and gather evidence on women's rights to ensure accountability to international human rights law.



Immediately after the Taliban takeover in August last year, Khadija Amin who was an anchor at the state-run Radio Television Afghanistan was told by authorities that she would no longer be able to work there. So, she left Afghanistan and took refuge in Europe. And remember that female news presenter at Tolo News TV of Afghanistan who interviewed a Taliban spokesperson immediately after the fall of Kabul and the whole world watched it on live television? Feeling unsafe after conducting that historic interview, she too fled Afghanistan and took shelter in a Middle Eastern country.



Like these two talented Afghan women, thousands of the best and brightest of Afghanistan left their homeland causing a massive brain drain from the country. A BBC news presenter visited Kabul just a few weeks ago. She said she barely noticed any Afghan woman on the streets of once bustling capital city. This is the reality on the ground in Afghanistan today. In this situation, how can the Taliban leaders expect cooperation from the international community? As noted by the UN human rights experts, the situation of Afghan women rapidly deteriorated since the Taliban takeover causing a reversal of their all progresses that were achieved over 20 long years.



Women play a significant role in the progress of a nation. Without their empowerment and contributions, a country cannot achieve its development goal. This concept applies to all nations of the world and Afghanistan is no exception. The female participation in the workforce in Saudi Arabia has now increased to 33 percent. That means out of every three workers in the most conservative Arab state in the world, one person is female. The Taliban doesn't have to follow the U.S. or Canadian policies. If they just follow the Saudi model, that will be fair enough.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









