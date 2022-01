Ikhtiar Uddin Azad was mistakenly identified as Patnitala Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer in a photo caption published on Page 7 in January 19, 2022 issue of the paper. Actually, he was the Observer correspondent from July 22, 2019 to August 31, 2020.

In his place, Abu Raihan Reza Chowdhury has been working as Patnitala Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer in Naogaon District since September 13, 2021.