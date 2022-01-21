Covid-19: One more dies, 649 more infected in nine dists

One more person died of and 649 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division and Rangamati District, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: One more person died of and 468 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

One more person died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the deceased, a resident of Chapainawabganj District, has been found positive for the virus.

Three more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 Unit at RMCH during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 43 in the hospital, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 468 more people have tested positive for the virus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,01,619 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said of the newly infected cases, 156 are in Rajshahi including 146 in the city, 137 in Bogura, 72 in Pabna, 41 in Naogaon, 30 in Sirajganj, 19 in Natore, nine in Joypurhat and four in Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,695 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 688 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 96,810 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 73 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

RANGAMATI: Some 55 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,439 in the district.

Rangamati Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Bipasha Khisa confirmed the information on Thursday.

She said a total of 155 samples have been sent for test in the last 24 hours where 55 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 35.48 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 35 are in Sadar, 15 in Kaptai, four in Bilachhari and one in Rajasthali upazilas.

A total of 27,509 samples have, so far, been tested in the district.

BOGURA: Some 94 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 22,139 in the district.

The health department sources confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

According to the health department sources, a total of 238 samples were sent for test in the last 24 hours.

The result came in hand at noon where 94 people were found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 39.49 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 78 are in Sadar, five in Shahjahanpur, four in Gabtali, two in Adamdighi and Sherpur each, and one in Shibganj, Dhunat and Dupchanchia upazilas each.

A total of 1,31,247 samples have been tested for the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, 21,214 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 688 died of it in the district.

On the other hand, Nandigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shifa Nusrat has been infected with the virus.

She herself confirmed the matter on Wednesday afternoon and said she is now in isolation at her residence and doing well.

The UNO sought prayers from all the people for her early recovery and urged them to follow health guidelines set by government.

SIRAJGANJ: Some 32 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy confirmed the information.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 114 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 32 found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 28.07 per cent.









