Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:53 AM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Habiganj, Bogura

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Bogura, in three days.
HABIGANJ: A young man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 26, could not be known immediately.
Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Intercity Kalni Express train crushed the youth in Laskarpur Railway Station at around 9am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, railway police recovered the body.
Shayestaganj Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A schoolgirl was crushed under a train in the district town on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Monisha Rahman Swarna, 16, daughter of Mohammad Sohel, a resient of Naruli Dhaoapara area in the district town. She was a ninth grader at Chelopara Night School.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Naruli Police Outpost Shahidul Islam said the Bogura-bound Dolanchapa Express Train from Lalmonirhat crushed the schoolgirl in Akashtara area in the district town at around 11:45am, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


