Sugarcane disappearing from Kamalganj



Two sellers busy producing sugarcane juice at Kamalganj. photo: observer

Only 10-15 years back, the sugarcane farming was popular in the upazila. Now it is losing its popularity as farmers are shifting to other cropping by using modern farming technology.

In the winter season, hawkers would sell sugarcane juice by going home to home in the upazila. Children, teenagers and adults would be eager to drink sugarcane juice.

A recent visit found sugarcane juice is being produced by machine in Bilerparh Village at Hazipur Union of Kulaura Upazila near Shamshernagar Union of Kamalganj Upazila. Farmer Harun Mia is still continuing his sugarcane farming. He is manufacturing molasses and laali (liquid molasses) from sugarcane juice.

Juice buyer Sajib Dev Ray coming from Bhanugachh Bazar in the upazila said, sugarcane molasses and laali are no longer ferried in villages; it is now disappearing. "We purchase molasses from bazaars. But we don't know how much healthy it is. Seeing sugarcane farming and selling on facebook, I have come from ten kilometres away. I have purchased juice at Tk 20 per kg, laali at Tk 160 and molasses at Tk 100. I did not come to see prices. These are fresh, so I have bought for my family members. In the forthcoming Poush festival, we will make different types of pie."

Grower Harun Mia said, "I have farmed sugarcane on 105 decimals of land. It has cost Tk 50,000 to 55,000. After excluding the cost, the profit will stand at Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh."

I have also purchased sugarcanes of 90 more decimals from others, he further said, adding, "My total profit will be Tk 4 lakh."

"People from different areas of the upazila are visiting me to see production of juice, laali and molasses and to purchase these," he maintained.







KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 20: The sugarcane farming in Kamalganj Upazila of the district is disappearing from the upazila in the face of modern farming.Only 10-15 years back, the sugarcane farming was popular in the upazila. Now it is losing its popularity as farmers are shifting to other cropping by using modern farming technology.In the winter season, hawkers would sell sugarcane juice by going home to home in the upazila. Children, teenagers and adults would be eager to drink sugarcane juice.A recent visit found sugarcane juice is being produced by machine in Bilerparh Village at Hazipur Union of Kulaura Upazila near Shamshernagar Union of Kamalganj Upazila. Farmer Harun Mia is still continuing his sugarcane farming. He is manufacturing molasses and laali (liquid molasses) from sugarcane juice.Juice buyer Sajib Dev Ray coming from Bhanugachh Bazar in the upazila said, sugarcane molasses and laali are no longer ferried in villages; it is now disappearing. "We purchase molasses from bazaars. But we don't know how much healthy it is. Seeing sugarcane farming and selling on facebook, I have come from ten kilometres away. I have purchased juice at Tk 20 per kg, laali at Tk 160 and molasses at Tk 100. I did not come to see prices. These are fresh, so I have bought for my family members. In the forthcoming Poush festival, we will make different types of pie."Grower Harun Mia said, "I have farmed sugarcane on 105 decimals of land. It has cost Tk 50,000 to 55,000. After excluding the cost, the profit will stand at Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh."I have also purchased sugarcanes of 90 more decimals from others, he further said, adding, "My total profit will be Tk 4 lakh.""People from different areas of the upazila are visiting me to see production of juice, laali and molasses and to purchase these," he maintained.