Cold-hit people get winter clothes in four districts

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in four districts- Gopalganj, Rangamati, Bogura and Habiganj, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: Blankets were distributed among over 150 destitute people in the district town on Wednesday.

Gopalganj Principal Office of Sonali Bank Limited organized the distribution programme.

Deputy General Manager of the bank SM Obaidur Rahman distributed the blankets among the cold-hit people in different areas in the town at night.

Different officials of the bank were present during the distribution.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit ethnic community people in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Kaptai Upazila administration and Chandraghona Christian Hospital jointly organized the distribution programme at Harinchhara Pangkhoa Para in the upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muntasir Jahan, Director of Chandraghona Christian Hospital Dr Prabir Khiang, Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Jashim Uddin, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Nadir Ahmed, Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Tahmina Arju, Development Facilitator Jhimi Chakma, Information Service Officer Tahmina Sultana, Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain and its General Secretary Jhulan Dutta, among others, were also present during the distribution.

BOGURA: Winter clothes were distributed among the poor people in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) organized the programme on the occasion of the 86th birthday of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

Former Convener of District BNP Golam Md Siraz distributed the winter clothes among the cold-hit people in Padma Para Natun Bari area at noon. Former chairman of Gabtali Upazila Parishad Morshed Milton, Gabtali Municipaty Mayor Saiful Islam, and members of District BNP Executive Committee Ali Azgar Talukder Hena, Shahidul Islam Bablu and Shahid Un Nabi Salam, among others, were also present at that time.

SHAYESTAGANJ, HABIGANJ: District Police Nari Kalyan Samity (PUNAK) distributed winter clothes among the cold-hit people in Shayestaganj Upazila on Tuesday.

The distribution programme was arranged on the Shayestaganj PS premises in the upazila in the afternoon. Superintend of Police (SP) SM Murad Ali was present as chief guest while PUNAK President of the district Mst Tahera Rahman presided over the programme.

ASP (Administration) Shoilen Chakma, ASP (Sadar Circle) Mahfuza Akhter Shimul and members of the district branch of PUNAK were also present during the distribution.





