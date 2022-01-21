71 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 71 people including a woman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Habiganj and Khulna, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 43 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 22 people on different charges in the city. RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, eight drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Wednesday, the official added.

Earlier, police on Tuesday arrested two fake doctors for allegedly beating up a patient's relative and extorting money from them in the name of blood test.

They were arrested from Laxmipur junction area under Rajpara Police Station (PS) at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The arrested are: Salman Sharif Babu, 35, son of Nazrul Islam of Keshabpur of Rajpara PS of Rajshahi City; and Zahidul Islam Zahid, 38, son of Md Maidul Islam of Makrampur of Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

According to sources, a man named Sirajul Islam of Madhabpur Village of Atrai Upazila in Naogaon was undergoing treatment at Ward No. 17 in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). At around 10pm on Monday, accused Salman Sharif introduced himself as a doctor and took blood from Sirajul's body.

After collecting blood, accused Salman Sharif asked the patient's son Sumon to collect the test report from Rajshahi Diagnostic Centre after one hour.

When Sumon Ali went to Rajshahi Diagnostic Centre at 11pm to ask for his father's test report, the accused demanded Tk 4,000 for the report. Sumon said, thinking them as the government doctor, they had given blood for testing. They can't afford to pay that much money. So, when he wanted to return his father's papers, the accused Salman and Zahidul Islam Zahid along with two other unidentified persons caught him at Rajshahi Diagnostic Centre, beat him up, and forcibly snatched Tk 4,050 from his pocket. A case was filed with Rajpara PS in this connection. Following this, police arrested them.

Rajpara PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mazharul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that legal action has been taken against those arrested.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 19 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest four were detained on various charges.

SHAYESTAGANJ, HABIGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a female robber from Shayestapur Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Selina Begum, 32, daughter of Saif Ulla, a resident of Lal Chand Tea Garden area in Chunarughat Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Habiganj Camp led by Lt Commander Mohammad Nahid Hasan conducted a drive in Shahjibazar Rail Station area in the upazila at around 12:30am and detained her while she was taking preparation to commit a robbery in the area.

Lt Commander Mohammad Nahid Hasan confirmed the matter.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police have arrested 27 people from different areas in Dumuria Upazila of the district on various charges.

Of the arrestees, 25 had arrest warrant against them while the rest were drug addicts. They were arrested during several drives conducted in the upazila on Tuesday night.















