Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two nabbed with drugs in Cox’s Bazar, Patuakhali

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondents

Two people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Patuakhali, in two days.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 1,500 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The arrested person is Yasin Arafat, 25, son of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila.
Pekua Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Kanan Sarker said on information that a large consignment of drugs was smuggling through an auto-rickshaw, a team of the law enforcers led by Assistant Superintend of Police (Pekua Circle) Taufiq Alam set up a check post in Taitang Hazi Bazar area at around 3:30pm.
Police arrested Yasin Arafat along with the yaba tablets from an auto-rickshaw at that time.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Pekua PS in this connection, the official added.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with one kilograms of hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.
The arrested person is Md Rubel Hawlader, 29, son of Nur Mohammad Shanu Hawlader, a resident of Boro Gopaldi Village under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Boro Gopaldi Government Primary School area at around 7:30pm, and arrested Rubel along with the hemp.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested has been produced before the court.
Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erratum
Religious leaders circulating leaflets among the common people at Bagerhat
Covid-19: One more dies, 649 more infected in nine dists
Two crushed under train in Habiganj, Bogura
Sugarcane disappearing from Kamalganj
Cold-hit people get winter clothes in four districts
71 detained on different charges in three districts
Two nabbed with drugs in Cox’s Bazar, Patuakhali


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft