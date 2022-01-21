Two nabbed with drugs in Cox’s Bazar, Patuakhali

Two people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Patuakhali, in two days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 1,500 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Yasin Arafat, 25, son of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila.

Pekua Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Kanan Sarker said on information that a large consignment of drugs was smuggling through an auto-rickshaw, a team of the law enforcers led by Assistant Superintend of Police (Pekua Circle) Taufiq Alam set up a check post in Taitang Hazi Bazar area at around 3:30pm.

Police arrested Yasin Arafat along with the yaba tablets from an auto-rickshaw at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Pekua PS in this connection, the official added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with one kilograms of hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Md Rubel Hawlader, 29, son of Nur Mohammad Shanu Hawlader, a resident of Boro Gopaldi Village under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Boro Gopaldi Government Primary School area at around 7:30pm, and arrested Rubel along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested has been produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.







