Housewife gang-raped at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Jan 20: A housewife was allegedly gang-raped by a group of miscreants in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Waeslimong Chowdhury, chairman of No-3 Chithmaram Union Parishad (UP), said the victim was kidnapped from her house by a group of miscreants at night.

The culprits took her to an abandoned jungle nearby her house and violated the victim after tying her hands and legs, the UP chairman added.

Family members of the victim said Chumang U Marma, 40, is one of the accused of the rape. The accused went into hiding soon after the incident.

They rescued the victim from the scene on Tuesday morning and took her to a hospital where she is receiving treatment now.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona Police Station Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that no one has lodged any complaint or case in this connection.

Legal action would be taken upon receiving the medical report, the OC added.













