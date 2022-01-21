Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife gang-raped at Kaptai

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Jan 20: A housewife was allegedly gang-raped by a group of miscreants in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Waeslimong Chowdhury, chairman of No-3 Chithmaram Union Parishad (UP), said the victim was kidnapped from her house by a group of miscreants at night.
The culprits took her to an abandoned jungle nearby her house and violated the victim after tying her hands and legs, the UP chairman added.
Family members of the victim said Chumang U Marma, 40, is one of the accused of the rape. The accused went into hiding soon after the incident.
They rescued the victim from the scene on Tuesday morning and took her to a hospital where she is receiving treatment now.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona Police Station Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that no one has lodged any complaint or case in this connection.
Legal action would be taken upon receiving the medical report, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erratum
Religious leaders circulating leaflets among the common people at Bagerhat
Covid-19: One more dies, 649 more infected in nine dists
Two crushed under train in Habiganj, Bogura
Sugarcane disappearing from Kamalganj
Cold-hit people get winter clothes in four districts
71 detained on different charges in three districts
Two nabbed with drugs in Cox’s Bazar, Patuakhali


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft