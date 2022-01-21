Baniachong hospital OT remains closed for 22 years

HABIGANJ, Jan 20: The operation theatre (OT) of Baniachong Upazila Health Complex has remained closed for about last 22 years, causing immense suffering to patients.

According to the hospital sources, the latest operation in the hospital was made in 1999. After the transfer of Surgery Specialist Dr. Khairul Alam no operation has been done.

Many patients from different areas of Baniachong and other areas are coming to the hospital every day for operation purpose. But they are going back disappointed. Many poor patients are being deprived of necessary operation. They are getting compelled to depend on local untrained village doctors.

Upazila Health Complex officials claimed that few scissor operations were made in the OT in 2018. They also said, recently, an anaesthesia specialist doctor has joined the hospital; but operation cannot be carried out for absence of surgery or Gynaecology consultants.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer-Baniachong Dr. Shamima Akther said, they cannot carry out any operation due to shortage of manpower for a long time.

When contracted, Civil Surgeon-Habiganj Dr. A.K.M Musharraf Hussin said, "We have informed the matter to the higher authorities. But no necessary measures are yet to be taken."







