Man found dead in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Jan 20: Police recovered the body of a man from the Indian border area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 30, son of late Abdul Hamid, a resident of Dainur Village in the upazila.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local sources said Lokman went out of the house on Tuesday evening in search for his lost cow. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted the body of Lokman near Barendra Pump in Dainur border area in the upazila on Wednesday morning, and informed police and BGB.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Dinajpur-29 BGB Commander Lt Col Mohammad Sharif Ullah Abed said they have been ensured by the Border Security Force that this was not an incident of border killing.

He might have drowned in the water of the pump, the BGB official added.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.









