Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:52 AM
Defiant Biden touts first year, vows to reconnect with voters

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: Joe Biden sought to reset his presidency in a marathon first year press conference Wednesday, vowing to reconnect with voters and touting successes, while delivering blunt assessments of the "disaster" facing Russia if it attacks Ukraine.
"Can you think of any other president that's done as much in one year?" Biden asked, ticking off the epic struggle against Covid-19 and trillions of dollars in government funding to save the US economy from pandemic fallout.
"I don't think there's been much on any incoming president's plate that's been a bigger menu than the plate I had given to me," the Democrat said. "The fact of the matter is, we got a lot done."
Speaking on the eve of the anniversary of his inauguration on January 20, 2021, Biden held only the second White House press conference of his presidency -- then surprised many by staying at the podium for one hour and 52 minutes.
The exchange, according to US media, extended beyond even the longest of the famously rambling -- though far more frequent -- press conferences held by Donald Trump.
At various times combative, joking and meandering, Biden rejected criticism over his handling of the pandemic and soaring inflation.
Asked about his approval ratings, which have sunk into the low 40 percent area, Biden was curt.    -AFP



