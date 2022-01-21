Saudi woman gives birth to 5 sets of twins

TABUK, Jan 20: In an extraordinary event, a Saudi woman gave birth to 5 sets of twins on Jan. 12, where the medical team supervising her condition at King Salman Armed Forces Hospital succeeded in conducting a natural birth for her.

She gave birth to 5 sets of healthy twins with the weights of the infants ranging between 950-1100 grams. In the 28th week of pregnancy, the 34-year-old mother, and the Saudi Ministry of Defense was keen to share the news with citizens through its official account on the social networking site Twitter. The followers eagerly praised the medical staff efforts, as worded by a supporter Mjahed Alatawi, "The unsurprising achievement of a great team, may God grant them success and all thanks and appreciation to the hospital director."

-SAUDI Gazette



