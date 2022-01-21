Video
US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities.
Faced with a blockade from Republicans complaining of federal overreach, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week.
"I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed -- but I am not deterred," Biden said in a statement posted to social media immediately after the vote.
"We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."
Democrats and voting rights activists have championed the measures as a necessary response to Republican efforts to restrict voting, especially among Black and Latino Americans.
Conservative states spent the last year leveraging ex-president Donald Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud to introduce a slate of regulations that make voting more difficult.
The legislation would have guaranteed the right to mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes and at least two weeks of early voting -- as well as making Election Day a national holiday.    -AFP


