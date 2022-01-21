Baltics rush US weapons to Ukraine

VILNIUS, Jan 20: The United States has given the green light for Baltic nations to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine, with Lithuania on Thursday saying it hoped to deter "aggressor" Russia.

A State Department official in Berlin, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding crisis talks on Ukraine, said Washington was "expediting authorised transfers of US-origin equipment from other allies". "European allies have what they need to move forward on additional security assistance (to) Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," the official said.

A source familiar with the authorisations said the approval was for urgent requests by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to assist Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic. The exact amounts and types of weapons were not specified but the Baltic nations' arsenals include Javelins -- portable missiles capable of destroying tanks.

Estonia has said it plans to send "dozens" of Javelin anti-tank missiles and some 122mm howitzers. The howitzers originally belonged to East Germany, then Germany and were bought by Finland in the 1990s. Finland and Germany would have to give their approval for Estonia to send them to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's administration has approved $650 million in weapons to Ukraine since last year, $200 million of it last month amid fears of war. Ukraine has voiced hope for military supplies as quickly as possible, with shipments from nearby countries especially valuable. Britain has also rushed anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday condemned US President Joe Biden's vow of a "severe" response to any invasion of Ukraine as "destabilising", as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened talks with key European allies for a common strategy against Moscow.

The Kremlin's reaction came after Biden in Washington assessed that Vladimir Putin will "move in" on Ukraine and warned that would be a "disaster for Russia". With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe. -AFP



