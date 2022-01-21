Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Baltics rush US weapons to Ukraine

Russia lashes out as Biden believes Putin will ‘move in’ on Ukraine

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

VILNIUS, Jan 20: The United States has given the green light for Baltic nations to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine, with Lithuania on Thursday saying it hoped to deter "aggressor" Russia.
A State Department official in Berlin, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding crisis talks on Ukraine, said Washington was "expediting authorised transfers of US-origin equipment from other allies". "European allies have what they need to move forward on additional security assistance (to) Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," the official said.
A source familiar with the authorisations said the approval was for urgent requests by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to assist Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic. The exact amounts and types of weapons were not specified but the Baltic nations' arsenals include Javelins -- portable missiles capable of destroying tanks.
Estonia has said it plans to send "dozens" of Javelin anti-tank missiles and some 122mm howitzers. The howitzers originally belonged to East Germany, then Germany and were bought by Finland in the 1990s. Finland and Germany would have to give their approval for Estonia to send them to Ukraine.
President Joe Biden's administration has approved $650 million in weapons to Ukraine since last year, $200 million of it last month amid fears of war. Ukraine has voiced hope for military supplies as quickly as possible, with shipments from nearby countries especially valuable. Britain has also rushed anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday condemned US President Joe Biden's vow of a "severe" response to any invasion of Ukraine as "destabilising", as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened talks with key European allies for a common strategy against Moscow.
The Kremlin's reaction came after Biden in Washington assessed that Vladimir Putin will "move in" on Ukraine and warned that would be a "disaster for Russia". With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Defiant Biden touts first year, vows to reconnect with voters
Saudi woman gives birth to 5 sets of twins
US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms
A customer gets a haircut in a concert hall
UK PM fights back after defection
Baltics rush US weapons to Ukraine
People ride on a sled at the icy Lake Houhai on a snowy day in Beijing
Kamala to be Biden’s running mate in 2024


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft