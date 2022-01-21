Video
Friday, 21 January, 2022
Kamala to be Biden’s running mate in 2024

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 20: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election if he stood for office again.
"She's going to be my running mate," Biden said of Harris during a press conference held to mark the first year of his presidency.
In mid-December, Harris said she and Biden had not yet discussed the 2024 election, amid speculation she may not be in the running for the White House if Biden chose not to stand again.
In an interview with  the Wall Street Journal, when asked about the possibility of Biden, 79, running again, Harris said: "I don't think about it, nor have we talked about it."
History-making Harris -- the first woman and first Black and Asian American person ever sworn in as vice president -- initially seemed to be the heir apparent.    -AFP


