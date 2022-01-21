Video
2022 will be among warmest years

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022

MELBOURNE, Jan 20: Well, it's official: 2021 was one of the planet's seven hottest years since records began, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared this week.
First, while 2022 may experience a slight cooling influence from the ongoing La Nia, it will still be among our warmest years. To have an individual year as cool as those we experienced as recently as the 1990s is exceptionally unlikely due to our high greenhouse gas emissions.
Second, there will be more extreme heat events somewhere on Earth this year, because our influence on the climate has greatly increased the odds of record-breaking heatwaves occurring.  Even if we start acting on climate change with more urgency, we will experience more frequent and intense heatwaves in coming years. This means we need to build greater resilience to these extremes and adapt cities and towns to a hotter world.
Beyond 2022, we know we will see continued global warming until we stop emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. And with global carbon dioxide emissions rebounding to near-record levels in 2021 after a brief drop in 2020 from the pandemic, we're a long way off stopping global warming. Rapid decarbonisation is needed to reduce further warming of the planet.    -AP


