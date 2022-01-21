World records 3m Covid-19 cases per day

PARIS, Jan 20: The world registered a record-high average of more than three million coronavirus cases a day between January 13 and 19, fuelled by the Omicron variant. The figure has increased more than five-fold since the highly transmissible strain was detected in South Africa and Botswana in late November 2021.

An average of 3,095,971 daily cases were reported over the past seven days, an increase of 17 percent compared with the previous week. Before Omicron emerged, the previous record for average global daily infections was around 800,000 in late April 2021. Current infection levels are around 440 percent higher than the daily average for the week ending November 24, 2021, when South Africa reported Omicron to the WHO. -AFP







