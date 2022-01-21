Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 January, 2022, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Manchester Utd back on track but grumpy Ronaldo mars win

Published : Friday, 21 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (C) and Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium in London on January 19, 2022. photo: AFP

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (C) and Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium in London on January 19, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, JAN 20: Ralf Rangnick defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star's petulant reaction to his substitution cast a shadow over their 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.
Rangnick's side were indebted to David de Gea for a superb first-half display that kept Brentford at bay before United finally sprang to life in west London.
Anthony Elanga put United in front early in the second half before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford wrapped up their first win in three Premier League games.
But it was Ronaldo's grumpy response to Rangnick's decision to haul him off in the 71st minute that could prove the evening's lasting image.
Shaking his head and muttering to himself, Ronaldo appeared to say something to Rangnick as he brushed past him.
Angrily throwing his coat to the floor, Ronaldo pointed at his chest while his team-mates on the bench nervously looked away.
Rangnick initially ignored Ronaldo before sitting next to him and patting the Portugal forward on the leg as he attempted to placate him.
The 36-year-old's strop will raise fresh questions about his willingness to fit into Rangnick's system after his latest underwhelming display.
However, Rangnick refused to criticise Ronaldo when asked about his behaviour.
"It's normal, he's a striker and wants to score goals. He came back from a little injury and for me it is important to bear in mind we have another game in a few days' time," Rangnick said.
"We were 2-0 up, the same as at Aston Villa. I decided to defend that lead this time and it was the right decision to switch to a back five."
United at least avoided another embarrassing result after losing at home to Wolves and letting a two-goal lead slip in a draw at Aston Villa in their previous two league games.
They sit seventh in the table, two points adrift of the top four as they chase qualification for next season's Champions League.
"I wouldn't say a strong conversation but obviously we had to change a few things; first half we were not good in all aspects of the game," Rangnick said of his half-time message to his players.
"We gave away almost every second ball. In the second half we were more urgent, we were attacking them high up the pitch."
Ronaldo, back after missing two matches with a hip problem, was nearly gifted an early goal when debutant keeper Jonas Lossl dropped a cross at the forward's feet, but the Bees were able to scramble clear.
Thomas Frank's fired-up team went close through Bryan Mbeumo, whose low shot forced a fine save from De Gea.
Brentford were well on top and Mads Bech Sorensen saw his strike deflected into the side-netting off Bruno Fernandes.
Ivan Toney tore through United's defence, setting up Mathias Jensen for a shot that was well saved by De Gea.
United could not have been any worse in the opening period, yet they played with far more urgency after the interval.
Ronaldo nearly gave them the lead when he met Fernandes' cross with a looping header onto the bar.
It was a warning Brentford failed to heed and, after Toney headed straight at De Gea, Swedish teenager Elanga made the hosts pay for their profligacy in the 55th minute.
Fred clipped a pass into the Brentford area and Elanga knocked the ball up in the air before heading past Lossl from close range.
Elanga's first goal this season changed the mood completely and United struck again in the 62nd minute.
With Brentford appealing in vain for offside, Fernandes surged onto Ronaldo's chest down and slipped a pass to Greenwood, who slotted into the empty net for his first goal in seven games.
After Ronaldo's temper tantrum, it must have been a relief to Rangnick that Rashford, on as a substitute, notched United's third goal with a fine finish from Fernandes' pass in the 77th minute.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murray dumped out by qualifier in Melbourne
Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers
Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real, says Ancelotti
Dembele must leave before end of January - Barca director of football
Manchester Utd back on track but grumpy Ronaldo mars win
Never say die Spurs delight Conte with Leicester late show
Athletics team leave for Sri Lanka
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year


Latest News
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
Pressed between 2 buses, teen dies at Moghbazar
Resolve Teesta issue bilaterally: Ainun Nishat
Businesses should prepare to compete in post-graduation period: Tipu Munshi
Evaly scam case: Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
AL hires lobbyists to hide misdeeds: BNP
Focus on having EC formation law passed in current JS session: Minister
BB rejects LOI extension prayer of Shakib's People's Bank
Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB
DSE rebalances DSEX, DS30
Most Read News
Chief justice, his wife hospitalised with Covid
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive seized 1195600 Yaba tablets
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
RAB arrests nine terrorists in city
Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024
105 countries to get cheaper Covid pill
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
N.Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
7 foreign tenders submitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft