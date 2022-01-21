Athletics team leave for Sri Lanka

A four-member of Bangladesh Athletics team left Dhaka for Sri Lanka on Thursday to take part in the invitational half marathon competition scheduled to be held on Saturday (Jan 22) in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo.

The four-member of Bangladesh athletics team included three players and a team manager.

The competition will be held marking the centenary of Sri Lankan athletics where countries from SAARC will take part in the meet.

The Bangladesh athletics team is expected to return home on Sunday (January 23).

Bangladesh athletics team: Mohammad Firoz Khan (men's), Papiya Khatun and Shakuli Khatun (women's) and Alka Bhattacharya (team manager). -BSS















